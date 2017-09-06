Jets sign former Jaguars, Monmouth tight end Neal Sterling

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have signed former Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Neal Sterling and waived wide receiver Damore'ea Stringfellow.

Sterling, a seventh-round draft pick out of Monmouth University in 2015, has 12 career catches for 110 yards in 19 games. The converted wide receiver was waived by the Jaguars on Sunday.

Sterling joins Eric Tomlinson, Will Tye and rookie Jordan Leggett as tight ends on New York's active roster. Austin Seferian-Jenkins is suspended the first two games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Stringfellow was claimed off waivers from Miami on Sunday. He was signed by the Dolphins in May as an undrafted rookie out of Mississippi.