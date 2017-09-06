New faces ready to show their stuff for Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith and LeGarrette Blount bring impressive resumes to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, it's time to make an impact on the field.

The Eagles gave their offence a makeover in the off-season, surrounding Carson Wentz with better talent by adding three accomplished starters at skill positions. But the three veterans need to prove they're not past their prime.

"It's time to go out there and show what we can do, try and get on the same page as quickly as possible, and ultimately have success," said Smith, one of five new wide receivers on the roster.

The Eagles haven't had a 1,000-yard receiver since Jeremy Maclin in 2014. They signed Jeffery and Smith in free agency, drafted Mack Hollins and Shelton Gibson, then added 2016 practice squad player Marcus Johnson.

The new guys make their debut for Philadelphia on Sunday at Washington.

"I can't wait," Jeffery said. "We're going to go out and have some fun."

Jeffery, if healthy, is a legitimate No. 1 receiver. He went to one Pro Bowl and had two seasons with at least 80 catches and 1,100 yards receiving in Chicago.

"I think for every quarterback, there's a great feeling that you have when you're either in the shotgun or under centre and you kind of look out there and you see your guy," Eagles offensive co-ordinator Frank Reich said. "And you look across and you see who is covering him. When you have a feeling as a quarterback like, 'He's always open; he can always win,' it gives you a lot of confidence. You can't underestimate how important that is. I think that's a primary thing that Alshon brings to the table."

Smith is a deep threat who will stretch defences, allow Wentz to show off his arm strength and open up the underneath passing game for the tight ends. He started for the Ravens when they won the Super Bowl five years ago and spent the past two seasons in San Francisco.