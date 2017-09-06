BYU coach says change needed for struggling offence

PROVO, Utah — BYU coach Kalani Sitake would be feeling better about his offence right now if he was seeing glimpses of what made the coaching staff so optimistic about the unit in fall camp.

Instead, he's talking about making changes after just two games, including one of the worst outings in recent history. No. 12 LSU beat BYU 27-0 last weekend for the Cougars' first shutout loss since 1976.

"I know I'm coming down hard on the offence, but let's be honest, that was the issue," Sitake said. "More of a disappointment was we're way better than what we've shown the last two weeks. We've been talking about that for a while now and no one's seen it. Until it shows up, it'll just be all of us that knows it."

BYU was held to negative-5 yards rushing and 102 passing yards against the Tigers on Saturday night and never crossed midfield. Quarterback Tanner Mangum completed just 50 per cent of his passes and added an interception.

LSU was simply more talented than BYU but the Cougars weren't exactly rolling in the season opener against Portland State. The passing game was choppy again then and 97 of 194 passing yards came on three of the 27 pass attempts. BYU still has just 19 first downs in 120 minutes of football.

"You have to change it," Sitake said. "There's no staying the course when it's not working well. And Ty (Detmer, offensive co-ordinator) knows that. We didn't stay the course from Week 1 to Week 2. Maybe we need to change things up more. If you want something to change, you have to do it in the staff room and as a coaching staff."

Coaches and players pointed out a multitude of issues with the offence.

Sitake is concerned about the minimal gains on first and second down that leave the unit in third-and-long too often. Detmer didn't have a problem with the 20-6 win over FCS Portland State, but thought his players struggled with the speed of the game against LSU. Mangum pointed to the execution of each individual.

The bottom line is, very little is running smoothly when BYU has the ball.

When any offence struggles, the play of the quarterback is always questioned. Sitake said he couldn't honestly discuss those things with the media, but added they've been addressed with Mangum.