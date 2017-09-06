Dual-company project wins $500,000 in Head Health Challenge.

NEW YORK — A dual-company project has won a $500,000 grant in the NFL's third Head Health Challenge.

A collaborative team of materials designers led by Dynamic Research Inc., of Torrance, California, partnering with 6D Helmets, of Brea, California, was chosen by the NFL, GE, the U.S. Commerce Department's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and Under Armour.

The goal of the third challenge was to accelerate the discovery, design and development of advanced materials that better absorb or dissipate impact.

Dynamic Research specializes in areas such as vehicle safety and biomechanics, including the study of impacts on the human body, while 6D Helmets has developed the Omni-Directional Suspension, a head-protection technology first commercialized for action sports, with use in motorcycle and bicycle helmets.