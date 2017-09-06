Receiver Walker rejoins Eskimos roster

EDMONTON — Receiver Derel Walker is back with the Edmonton Eskimos.

Walker rejoined the CFL club Wednesday. He was released by the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.

Edmonton released Walker in the off-season so he could sign with the Bucs.

Walker began his pro career with Edmonton in 2015, capturing the CFL's top rookie award after registering 89 catches for 1,110 yards and six TDs. He helped the Eskimos capture the Grey Cup that season.