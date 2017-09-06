No. 1 pick Garrett injures ankle, status for opener in doubt

BEREA, Ohio — Myles Garrett's big plans to sack Ben Roethlisberger in the season opener may be on hold.

At this point, everything's suddenly in question.

Cleveland's rookie defensive end, who has lived up to enormous expectations as the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL draft, sustained an ankle injury Wednesday, leaving his status for Sunday's opener against Pittsburgh in doubt.

Coach Hue Jackson opened his news briefing by saying Garrett "was limited today with an ankle," but he did not provide any specifics about the injury other than to say the 21-year-old did not finish practice.

"He went as long as he could," Jackson said.

Jackson was evasive when asked about his level of concern for Garrett, who got hurt on the first full practice of Steelers week.

"I don't want to make medical decisions. I am not very good at them so we will see where we are as we move through the week."

Jackson refused to elaborate on Garrett's condition, how he hurt his ankle or at what point it occurred during the workout.

"He was out there at practice. Obviously, he didn't finish practice so let's just leave it at that," he said. "He didn't finish today so we will see where we are."

Jackson declined to answer further questions about Garrett as he left the podium.