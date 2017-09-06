NFL hires 21 full-time officials, including 4 referees

NEW YORK — The NFL has hired 21 officials to work on a full-time basis, including four referees.

Those refs are Brad Allen, Walt Anderson, Jerome Boger and Pete Morelli.

Overall, there are representatives of all seven on-field officiating positions.

Both the league and the officials' union agreed to experiment with full-time officials as part of the current collective bargaining agreement. In August, the NFL said it would hire full-time game officials for the 2017 season.