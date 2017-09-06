Houston-UTSA game won't be played this season

SAN ANTONIO — Officials at Houston and UTSA have decided the schools won't play their game that was postponed because of Hurricane Harvey.

The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 2 in San Antonio's Alamodome. The schools had called off that game as the city of Houston was flooded by rains from Harvey, and had hoped to reschedule

The schools announced Wednesday the game won't be played this season, leaving both with just 11 games on the regular-season schedule. The schools said they will look to reschedule in a future year. The game is part of a four-game series with two home games for each.

Houston plays Saturday at Arizona. UTSA plays Saturday at Baylor.