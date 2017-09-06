Yankees-Orioles postponed by rain until Thursday

BALTIMORE — Wednesday night's game between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles has been postponed by rain.

The teams will attempt to finish their three-game series on Thursday afternoon at 1:35 p.m.

A steady rain pelted the area throughout the day Wednesday and the forecast called for wet weather into the night.

The teams split the first two games of the series. After New York won the opener 7-4, the Orioles rallied from a five-run deficit for a 7-6 victory on Tuesday.