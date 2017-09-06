Jets safety Rontez Miles recovering from broken eye socket

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets safety Rontez Miles will be out against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday while continuing to recover from a serious eye injury.

Coach Todd Bowles announced Wednesday that Miles broke the orbital bone in two places around his right eye in the Jets' second preseason game at Detroit on Aug. 19. It had been previously been characterized by Bowles as an eye laceration.

Miles says he was poked in the eye by a Lions offensive lineman, causing it to bleed profusely. X-rays revealed the fractures and he had surgery to repair the injuries.

The safety says he couldn't open his eye for several minutes after being hit and worried about his long-term vision. His eye is still slightly swollen with a little bruising. He adds that he's feeling better and is getting close to returning.