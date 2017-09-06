Tolzien ready to take over as Colts starting quarterback

Still, the former Wisconsin quarterback insists the extra snaps he's taken this spring and summer have given him a critical boost of confidence.

"He understands what the circumstances are, we all do," coach Chuck Pagano said. "All Scott needs to worry about is good communication, good identification, get us in the right play, accuracy, make great decisions, protect the ball in the pocket, keep two hands on it and you can't worry about who's trotting out there. He just needs to focus on playing fundamental football."

How long Tolzien remains in this role isn't clear.

Luck was activated from the physically unable to perform list Saturday, but has not practiced with his teammates since undergoing January surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder.

With Luck out, Tolzien worked almost exclusively with the starting offence during all of the team's off-season workouts, all of training camp and the entire preseason.

"I want to make sure when we get Andrew back he can practice every day," general manager Chris Ballard said Monday. "It'll be a little bit of a process to get him to that, but we will. We don't want to jeopardize a little short term here over the long haul. Andrew is a young player still, and we've got to have a long-term view here of where we're going."

Pagano doesn't have a lot of other options right now, either.

Tolzien's backup is Jacoby Brissett, who was acquired in a trade from New England on Saturday and is cramming to learn the playbook. The only other quarterback in town is Phillip Walker, an undrafted rookie who was re-signed to the practice squad Sunday after spending training camp with the Colts.

And when Tolzien steps onto the field Sunday, he'll be working behind yet another reconstructed offensive line.

Starting centre Ryan Kelly (foot surgery) is expected to be replaced by undrafted rookie Deyshawn Bond. Last year's left guard, Jack Mewhort, has moved to right guard and last year's right guard, Denzelle Good, has moved to right tackle. Jeremy Vujnovich, who started each of the previous three seasons on practice squads, will get the starting nod at left guard. Longtime starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo is the only lineman to retain his old spot.

But none of that matters to Tolzien, who is simply trying to heed Pagano's advice by staying focused on football.

"I guess it's kind of like any parent would tell their kid — prepare for it, work hard," Tolzien said. "And enjoy it."

Notes: Safety Malik Hooker and converted cornerback T.J. Green were not limited in practice after returning from shoulder injuries. ... Mewhort, who has been limited this summer after returning from season-ending knee surgery, said he feels "good" and expects to play the way he did before last year's injury. ... The Colts announced Wednesday that they had agreed to a 10-year deal, starting in 2018, to hold training camp in nearby Westfield at the 400-acre Grand Park Sports Campus.

