Saints rookie Lattimore: 'I've got to be a lock-down corner'

METAIRIE, La. — Marshon Lattimore counts himself among members of a New Orleans Saints' secondary seeking redemption for an NFL-worst ranking last season — even though he wasn't here.

"We were last in passing defence last year, so of course we've got to prove ourselves," said Lattimore, an 11th overall draft choice out of Ohio State last spring. "People think we're still at the bottom of the barrel. I love proving people wrong anyway, so I'm ready for it."

Lattimore figures the Saints brought him in specifically to improve a pass defence that allowed 273.8 yards per game — right away, ideally. So he's not making any public pleas for patience with his adjustment to the NFL. If anything, he sounds like he doesn't believe he needs one.

"Even though I'm a rookie, I'm still playing amongst of some of the greatest players to ever play this game. So I have to step up and be a key contributor," Lattimore said. "I can't use that I'm a rookie as a crutch. I've just got to be prepared, got be ready for everything."

Lattimore is set to make his NFL regular season debut in Minnesota on Monday night. He said he hadn't been told whether he would start, but he smiled broadly and his eyes got wide when discussing the prospect of beginning his career in a nationally televised, prime-time game.

He said he is eager to show fans "I belong in this league."

Lattimore seeks to demonstrate his readiness after a maiden training camp that was anything but ideal.

Five practices in, he left for the trainers' room with what coach Sean Payton described as a "tweaked knee." He was out about two weeks before returning shortly before New Orleans' second preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers. But by the end of preseason, he'd played a number of live snaps and hadn't been beaten much. He gave up a few receptions underneath, but wasn't beaten deep and nothing got by him.

"That's what I do," Lattimore said. "I've got to be a lock-down corner."

The 6-foot, 193-pound Lattimore was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2016, when he had four interceptions. That was his first full season with the Buckeyes after overcoming nagging hamstring injuries during his first two years with the program.