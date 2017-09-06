Gonzalez helps Nats beat Marlins for 8th time in a row, 8-1

"That just means we were hot, and they were cold," Washington manager Dusty Baker said. His team increased its lead in the NL East to 18 games over second-place Miami.

Major league home run leader Giancarlo Stanton went 0 for 3, and he's 3 for 35 in the past 10 games. All three hits were homers, leaving him at 53 for the season.

The Marlins have lost nine of their past 10 games to fade from the NL wild-card race. They've scored five runs in the past four games.

"Ten days of this — I wish I had an answer for it," manager Don Mattingly said. "I honestly don't."

Dillon Peters (0-1), who threw seven scoreless innings in his major league debut five days earlier, gave up three runs in five innings.

DOWNHILL SPRINTER

Zimmerman continued running after scoring from first on Howie Kendrick's double and descended the dugout steps at top speed. Teammates laughed, but Baker said he feared his slugger would hurt himself.

"I could have stopped," Zimmerman said. "I kept going. I said, 'I might as well do something stupid.'"

GIO'S OUTING

Gonzalez wasn't as sharp as the last time he pitched at Marlins Park, when he held Miami hitless until the ninth in a 1-0 victory. This time he had to pitch out of a none-out, bases-loaded jam in the fourth .

The left-hander improved to 10-3 with a 1.85 ERA in 16 games versus the Marlins, his hometown team.

HAIRCUT

Nationals slugger Bryce Harper acquired a new cornrow hairdo from the Marlins' barber. Baker's review: "Where I come from — California — you wouldn't even notice it."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (leg) is on schedule to make his next start Friday against Philadelphia, Baker said. ... Closer Koda Glover (back), who has been sidelined since June, travelled to Texas for a second opinion, and his return this season appears unlikely.

UP NEXT

Nationals: Washington returns home to begin a four-game series against the Phillies on Thursday, when RHP Tanner Roark (11-9, 4.48) is scheduled to pitch against RHP Aaron Nola (10-10, 3.72).

Marlins: Miami begins a four-game series in Atlanta on Thursday, with RHP Dan Straily (9-8, 3.91) scheduled to start against LHP Sean Newcomb (2-8, 4.31).

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Steven Wine, The Associated Press