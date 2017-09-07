Maybin's homer in 9th lifts Houston past Seattle 5-3

McCullers was activated off the 10-day DL (back discomfort) to start Wednesday night. . RHP James Hoyt was recalled from Triple-A Fresno for his third stint this season with the Astros. Hoyt was 1-0 with a 4.98 ERA in 38 relief appearances this season with Houston.

MARINERS MOVE

INF Shawn O'Malley was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma. O'Malley hit .229 in 89 games with Seattle in 2016, but spent most of 2017 on the disabled list. He hit .205 in 20 games at Tacoma.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: Marisnik, who has been bothered by a groin issue, pinch ran in the ninth. ... 2B Jose Altuve, who leads the A.L. in batting at .351, but is hitless in his last three games, was not in the starting lineup. "Off day. The world's still OK and he'll be back in there the next time we play," Hinch said. "He's got a well-deserved off day. I can steal another day tomorrow with the off day, another half-day on Friday before the night game, so this will be a nice break for him. . RHP Michael Feliz pitched one inning in rebab start Wednesday for the Single-A Quad Cities River Bandits, retiring all three batters he faced.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Collin McHugh (2-2, 3.25) opens the four-game series at Oakland on Friday following a day off. McHugh makes his ninth start since coming off the DL on July 22. McHugh, who won 43 games over the three previous seasons, is 2-0 in his last three starts, allowing one earned run in 16 2/3 innings.

Mariners: After a day off on Thursday, RHP Mike Leake (1-0, 2.57) makes his second start for Seattle to open the three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at Safeco Field on Friday. Leake, acquired from St. Louis on Aug. 30, allowed two-first inning runs in his Mariners debut, but settled in for seven strong innings to pick up the victory in a 3-2 win over Oakland.

By Jim Hoehn, The Associated Press