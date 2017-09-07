Riveron has difficult challenge as NFL officiating chief

Riveron, who was born in Cuba and moved to the United States with his family at age 5, takes over just when New York headquarters will make the final decisions on replay reviews, in consultation with the referee at each stadium. Those refs will be using Microsoft Surface tablets for reviews rather than going "under the hood" as part of the NFL's emphasis on eliminating dead time in games.

"We want to make the game more enjoyable for not only our fans in the stadium, but also for our viewers at home," Riveron says. "We are in the entertainment business, and we want to make sure that we come out with the best possible product. From the officiating side, there are certain things that we can do without giving up the consistency and efficiency of what we do of moving the game along."

Such as a 40-second clock now in use after a score or a PAT when TV doesn't go to a break.

"It consistently moves the game along and tells everybody what is next," he says. "There's not that lull period in between where we are guessing what's next and what's coming. All 17 crews are doing it the same way."

There also are a bunch of points of emphasis and rules changes to oversee. Most notable is eliminating the "jumper" on extra points — no more hurdling linemen in an attempt to block the kick. There's added protection for a receiver while running a route, elimination of a specific crack-back block, and a continuation of kicking off from the 35-yard line while bringing touchbacks out to the 25.

Then there is the full-time officials plan, which Riveron says won't necessarily lead to eight-man NFL crews, though the NCAA has gone that route.

"What we want at the end of the day is consistency," Riveron says. "The better we can get our message out to the crews, the better off we all are. What I see is bringing the officials into the office during the week. They are full-time, so their first responsibility is to us. We are going to have officials from each of the seven positions, we are going to have a cross-section of officials from all of the crews that will be coming into the office to help us put video together and identify videos. They will help us with the evaluation process of our officiating developmental staff, and also help us with selecting certain plays of interest that we could use mechanically to get better and more consistent.

"How can we be consistent and do it the same way in Miami at 1 o'clock and at Seattle at 1 o'clock on Sunday afternoon?"

