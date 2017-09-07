14 wickets fall on Day 1 of final England-West Indies test

LONDON — Fourteen wickets fell on the first day, giving the series-deciding third test between England and West Indies the feel of a lottery at Lord's on Thursday.

West Indies was 123 all out in its first innings and England 46-4 in reply as both team's batsmen floundered on a pitch that initially appeared good enough for the West Indians to opt to bat on first.

But a day that started in bright sunshine became overcast and showery, and the quick bowlers took advantage.

Ben Stokes took 6-22 for England in a sizzling spell of swing bowling to dent West Indies' hopes of a first series win in England since 1988 and the era of Viv Richards.