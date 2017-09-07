No. 21 USF opens conference play at UConn

No. 21 South Florida (2-0) at UConn (1-0), Saturday 10:30 a.m. ET (ESPNews)

Line: USF by 17 1/2.

Series record: South Florida leads 9-5.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

South Florida fell two spots in the AP Top 25 after slow starts in wins over San Jose State and Stony Brook of the FCS. They could use a convincing win in their conference opener. UConn coach Randy Edsall, who is still tinkering with his depth chart, is looking for improvement and for some players to win jobs after a 27-20 come-from-behind win over Holy Cross, another Football Championship Subdivision team.

KEY MATCHUP

USF QB Quinton Flowers against the UConn secondary. The conference's 2016 offensive player of the year ran for 157 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 213 and two more against the Huskies a year ago. UConn has six freshmen or sophomores on the two-deep in its defensive backfield. Holy Cross QB Peter Pujals threw for 358 yards against the Huskies.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

USF: Flowers, one of the nation's top dual-threat QBs, is just one rushing touchdown shy of tying the school record of 32 set by former teammate Marlon Mack.

UConn: Bryant Shirreffs, who lost the quarterback job in preseason to junior college transfer David Pindell, won it back by coming off the bench in the third quarter against Holy Cross and leading UConn back from a 20-7 deficit with three touchdown drives. Redshirt freshman TB Nate Hopkins ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns in his UConn debut.