No. 11 Oklahoma State visits Sun Belt's South Alabama

No. 11 Oklahoma State (1-0) at South Alabama (0-1), Friday 8 p.m. ET Friday (ESPN2)

Line: Oklahoma State by 28.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

After opening in the top 10 for just the third time in school history, Oklahoma State is trying to avoid a Friday night slipup. South Alabama upset No. then-19 San Diego State at Ladd-Peebles Stadium last season and is trying to pull off a much bigger one.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma State's offence against South Alabama's defence. The Cowboys scored 59 points against Tulsa and the Jaguars allowed 47 in a loss to Mississippi. Watch out for big plays since Ole Miss scored on three 70-plus yarders in the third quarter against South Alabama. The Jaguars also allowed 429 passing yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma State: RB Justice Hill is coming off a 15-carry, 132-yard performance. The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder led all FBS freshmen with 1,142 rushing yards last season. Hill runs behind an offensive line with that on average outweighs South Alabama's starting defensive linemen by 50 pounds.

South Alabama: QB Cole Garvin made his college debut in that win over San Diego State with a performance that earned him Sun Belt offensive player of the week honours. Garvin was also solid against Ole Miss with 204 yards on 19-of-31 passing.