No. 7 Washington returns home to home FCS power Montana

Montana (1-0) at No. 7 Washington (1-0), Saturday 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Line: No line.

Series record: Washington leads 16-1-1.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

The former Pacific Coast Conference foes meet for the first time since 1951. It should be a tuneup for the Huskies looking to get their offence on track after a sluggish performance in the opener against Rutgers. The Grizzlies opened with a victory over Valparaiso and will be facing an FBS team for the first time since opening the 2014 season at Wyoming. The Griz have Oregon and another trip to Washington on future schedules.

KEY MATCHUP

Washington run game vs. Montana's defensive front. The Huskies were limited to just 54 offensive plays in the opener in part because the run game struggled to get established early. Washington had just 24 rushing asttempts and RB Myles Gaskin was limited to seven carries despite averaging 8.4 yards per carry. Valparaiso averaged 3.8 yards per carry against the Grizzlies in Montana's opener.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Montana: QB Reese Phillips. The transfer from Kentucky threw for 381 yards and four touchdowns in the opening win over Valpo. Phillips spent two seasons at Kentucky before transferring to Montana. He served as the backup to Brady Gustafson last season, seeing limited action in four games.

Washington: WR/PR Dante Pettis. The senior tied the Pac-12 record for punt return touchdowns with his sixth last week against Rutgers. Pettis matched the mark set by former California standout DeSean Jackson. Pettis has returned kicks for touchdowns in each of the last three season openers.