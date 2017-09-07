'Unfair' for FIFA to annul WCup qualifier over crooked ref

SOMERSET WEST, South Africa — The South African Football Association says FIFA's decision to order a World Cup qualifier against Senegal to be replayed because of match-fixing by a crooked referee is unprecedented and unfair.

SAFA is considering appealing FIFA's order that the 2-1 win over Senegal in November last year is annulled and the game is replayed because Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey was found guilty of manipulating the match.

Lamptey was banned for life. Although there are no complaints over his punishment, FIFA has effectively also penalized South Africa — and it could end its hopes of making it to the World Cup next year — despite confirming that neither team had any role in or knowledge of the fixing.

The case, not seen before in top-level soccer, centres on Lamptey's decision to give South Africa a penalty for a non-existent handball against Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly. The ball clearly struck Koulibaly on the knee and dropped to the ground. South Africa, which didn't even appeal for a penalty, scored from the spot kick and went on to win.