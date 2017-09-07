Senators reduce capacity at arena by 1,500

Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk believes less could mean more.

Tired of seeing too many empty seats, the NHL club has made the decision to reduce capacity at Canadian Tire Centre by 1,500 to about 17,000. Rows in the upper bowl have been covered with tarps.

The team struggled to sell out the building last season, even in the playoffs

"The attendance shifts have been dramatic over a period of two decades," Melnyk told reporters Thursday. "The whole trend now is less seats and more clubs and frankly smaller stadiums.

"When you look at things like a new stadium downtown, we’re not going to build a 20,000-seat stadium. It will probably be closer to 15,000-17,000 in there."

Melnyk and team president Tom Anselmi wouldn't reveal season ticket numbers but the two are hopeful that by removing seats fans will feel the need to purchase season tickets with the potential of there being fewer tickets available on a walk-up basis.

Melnyk did say ticket sales for the outdoor game against the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 16 at TD Place have been brisk.

"This is probably the most excited I’ve been ever as an owner of the team," Melnyk said. "There’s just so much going on."

Meantime, GM Pierry Dorion confirmed captain Erik Karlsson won't be back in time for the start of the season. The star defenceman underwent surgery in late June to repair torn tendons in his left foot and at this time has no timetable on his return.

"The first step for Erik will be skating and we think that will happen within the next two weeks," said Dorion. "Once he starts skating we’ll have a better idea of when he’s ready."