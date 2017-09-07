After epic collapse, Falcons hope big run starts with Bears

He also has another highly touted prospect behind him, with Trubisky in the No. 2 role . The Bears thought he would essentially redshirt the season behind Glennon and Mark Sanchez, but the rookie is coming along quicker than expected.

Trubisky ignited a quarterback debate in Chicago with his preseason play. But Glennon gets the job for now, an opportunity long in the making for him. A starter earlier in his career, he threw just 11 passes last season and did not play in a game in 2015.

"Anxious, excited to get out there on Sunday," Glennon said. "It's been a long time coming."

HOOPER'S TIME: Keep an eye on Atlanta tight end Austin Hooper, who could take on a bigger role in the offence as opponents focus on most prominent weapons such as Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman.

Hooper had 19 receptions for 271 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie, but it's not far-fetched to envision Ryan making him a much bigger part of the offence. Ryan has a huge connection with Tony Gonzalez, so he's accustomed to working with a productive tight end.

BIG CATCH: Two injury-riddled seasons apparently have not robbed receiver Kevin White of the skills that made him the No. 7 pick in the 2015 draft. General manager Ryan Pace still sees the athleticism.

"He's got a chance to showcase it," Pace said. "The good thing is that he's strung together healthy practices. I think that was important for him. He has really only had one training camp. For him to be able to string together healthy practices and stack positive days, now we're set for him to have a big year for us."

The Bears certainly need it with Alshon Jeffery gone and Cameron Meredith suffering a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. But leg injuries have limited White to a total of four games — all last year — in two seasons.

Defence GROWS UP: Quinn is expecting big improvement from his young defence, which started as many as four rookies last season.

Players such as Deion Jones, De'Vondre Campbell, Keanu Neal and Brian Poole will be expected to take on much more responsibility and leadership, based on the improvement shown by Vic Beasley Jr., Grady Jarrett and Ricardo Allen from their first to second years. After wearing down in the Super Bowl collapse, the defence certainly feels as though it has something to prove.

By Andrew Seligman, The Associated Press