Browns rookie QB Kizer set for debut against Big Ben

Just 21, Kizer grew up 45 miles from the hometown of Roethlisberger, who has become something of a folk hero in their region.

On Sunday, Kizer will be closer than ever to Pittsburgh's No. 7, a player he hopes to emulate.

"He is a guy who doesn't go down easily," Kizer said. "He is a guy who obviously prepares like the best of them, and then within his confidence. You have to be a guy who is weatherproof, a guy who is as tough as it gets. That is something that I am going to have to be able to do here in Cleveland."

Things to look for on Sunday:

MYLES BEHIND: Garrett is expected to miss several weeks with a right ankle sprain the Browns hope doesn't bother the No. 1 overall pick all season. It's already the second injury since the spring for Garrett, who was slowed by a left ankle sprain last season at Texas A&M.

Garrett's loss takes away Cleveland's best pass-rushing threat, which will make Roethlisberger even more dangerous.

HAPPY RETURNS? Pittsburgh's wealth of talent at receiver also left it with a problem: When the Steelers traded Sammie Coates to Cleveland and cut DeMarcus Ayers and Knile Davis, it left them without a proven kick or punt returner outside of Antonio Brown. Rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster could get some run, as could cornerback Artie Burns. Brown may hold on to his job as punt returner, a spot coach Mike Tomlin has been trying to find someone else to take for years.

HADEN'S BACK: For Joe Haden, Sunday's game is a homecoming he could have never imagined. The cornerback was released last week after seven seasons with the Browns, who felt Haden's production — he played in 18 games the past two seasons because of injury — wasn't in line with his $11 million salary.

Haden quickly signed with the Steelers, a team he rarely beat in the past.

"I was just looking forward to trying to get to the playoffs, trying to spread my career to play where I haven't played," Haden said. "With them, I knew the opportunity was going to be there."

GOOD TO GO? Steelers safety Mike Mitchell sat out August with a lower-body injury. Now that September is here, the quarterback of Pittsburgh's revamped secondary appears ready to play. Mitchell hasn't missed a game during his three seasons despite being one of the most punishing hitters in the league. If Mitchell stays healthy, it gives co-ordinator Keith Butler considerably more options as he tries to institute more man-to-man coverage.

