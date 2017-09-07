Giants' Spagnuolo planned for Cowboys with Elliott in mind

Most of the unit is back. Either rookie Dalvin Tomlinson or Jay Bromley will replace Johnathan Hankins at tackle, while second-year linebacker B.J. Goodson is starting in the middle this season.

Tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison, who played a major part in shoring the run defence last season, thinks the defence, which is led by safety Landon Collins and ends Olivier Vernon and Jason Pierre-Paul, will be even better this season.

"Just the way they work," Harrison said of the unit. "When nobody's watching, when the camera's not here, when the coach is not watching. I was here with Jay Bromley. I've seen Robert Thomas working, I've seen Landon working. And that right there, that's all you need to know about a guy — how hard he works when the cameras aren't there."

Weakside linebacker Jonathan Casillas, who captained the defence last season, doesn't care what people are saying about his unit. He knows Sunday night will be a fight.

"I mean, we beat them twice," Casillas said of the Cowboys. "I don't really have to say we're that good. I think if you just look at the record from last year and it's like, 'OK, we beat them twice,' and they were a high-powered offence."

Spagnuolo is sure the Cowboys will have some new wrinkles this season, but he also has a defence in which many of his players are entering their third seasons.

"I expect them to think as if they were in graduate school with the scheme," he said. "I believe that they think that way — allows you to do a little bit more. It put the pressure on all of us to make sure we get it right. There's no margin for error now. We're getting ready to play an NFC East team and the NFC East champions."

NOTES: LB Keenan Robinson remains in the concussion protocol. ... This will be the first time the Giants have opened with a rookie kicker (Aldrick Rosas) with no prior regular-season experience since 2002, when Matt Bryant made 26 of 32 field-goal attempts and scored 108 points. ... This marks the third straight year the Giants have opened on the road against the same team. The previous time was 1949-51 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

