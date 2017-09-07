Texans face Jags in opener as Houston recovers from Harvey

Some things to know about the Jaguars-Texans game:

READY TO GO?: Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles was listed on the injury report (right wrist), but said Wednesday that it wasn't a concern and he'd be ready to go on Sunday.

Sunday will be his 46th straight start, and after facing the Texans often he knows Sunday will be another challenge. He tries not to dwell on the things that went wrong in his first three seasons.

"I try to leave it in the past," he said. "None of it was any good, I don't think. I think there's obviously stuff you can learn from and from different situations ... but I'd rather not think about it. ... As of now it's focus on how can we beat the Texans and how can I help us be as efficient as possible."

KICKING OFF: Ka'imi Fairbairn will make his NFL debut after the Texans cut veteran Nick Novak and made him the team's kicker. Fairbairn signed with Houston last season after going undrafted and spent all year on injured reserve.

He doesn't expect to be nervous Sunday because of the preparation he's put in since joining the Texans.

"Just keep stuff simple. Make kicks," he said. "That's the name of the game, making my kicks."

BOUYE'S RETURN: Cornerback A.J. Bouye signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and spent his first four years with the team before signing a $67.5 million contract to join the Jaguars this off-season. As he prepared for the first meeting against his former team, Bouye reflected how much going against Houston receiver DeAndre Hopkins in practice every day aided his development.

"It helped out a lot, definitely, going against one of the best receivers in the league," Bouye said. "He had plays on me, I made plays on him, and one thing I tried to do was see what I could do better ... just trying to make myself better as a player to help the team win at the time."

FOURNETTE'S DEBUT: Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is expected to make his debut after missing the last three preseason games with a foot injury. Jacksonville is hoping the fourth overall pick in the draft, who ran for 3,830 yards in his career at LSU will beef up a running game that ranked 22nd last season.

