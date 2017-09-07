Coach Ellis names US roster for September friendlies

Midfielder Tobin Heath, who has been rehabbing from a back injury, was named to the 22-player roster for the U.S. national team in advance of two exhibition matches against New Zealand.

Heath has not played for the United State since March because of the injury. She was recently cleared to play with her National Women's Soccer League team, the Portland Thorns.

Heath joins two other players from the Thorns, Allie Long and Lindsey Horan, on the U.S. roster announced by coach Jill Ellis on Thursday.

The United States will play New Zealand on Sept. 15 in Commerce City, Colorado, then again on Sept. 18 in Cincinnati.

Also named to the roster was defender Kelley O'Hara, who will become the 36th woman with 100 appearances for the national team in her next game.

Sofia Huerta will train with the U.S. team while waiting for FIFA to approve her change of association request.

"With only six matches left in 2017, we want to take advantage of the time we have together and finish the year with solid performances," Ellis said in a statement. "New Zealand, South Korea, and Canada all present different challenges, and these games will round out one of the most competitive schedules the WNT program has played in a calendar year."

The roster by position with club affiliation:

Goalkeepers: Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars), Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride).

Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage), Tierna Davidson (Stanford), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Kelley O'Hara (Sky Blue FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (FC Kansas City), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), Taylor Smith (NC Courage).