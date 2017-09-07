Saints' Peterson says assuming he's not still elite is crazy

"I didn't leave anything on the table," Peterson said. "I gave it my all, with everything that I did."

Peterson signed his free-agent contract with New Orleans shortly after the NFL schedule came out, pitting the Saints against Minnesota in Week 1. But Peterson noted that the deal was virtually done before the schedule was released, and only technical contract language remained to be hashed out.

Peterson maintains that he was willing, after last season, to try to work out a new deal to stay in Minnesota after it became clear the Vikings wouldn't exercise his $18 million option , but took the Vikings' signing of Latavius Murray as his cue to look for a new team.

"For me to have an exit meeting and the next time I talked to them I was getting a call at 1 o'clock in the morning saying we're signing Latavius Murray, that's no ego blow for me," Peterson said matter-of-factly. "For me, that's motivation. Congratulations. Now I can move on and take my abilities somewhere else."

He has taken them to a team that won't need him to be the workhorse he's been since his rookie season out of Oklahoma in 2007, when he set the NFL single-game rushing record with 296 yards. Now he's in the backfield with a record-setting quarterback in Drew Brees, who led the NFL in passing last season for a record seventh time.

Peterson describes the breadth and intricacies of Saints coach Sean Payton's playbook as "something I have never seen."

"I'm sure I'll have my opportunities," Peterson said. "But when you have that many playmakers, you have to put them in the game."

And while Peterson doesn't hide his eagerness to make his Saints debut in Minnesota, he said he still very much appreciates his time there, expects to one day be in their ring of honour and is even looking forward to receiving in his Minneapolis hotel room some chocolate chip cookies a particular fan who has long baked for the Vikings, and who said she would leave some for him this year as well.

Peterson added that as long as the Saints win, he doesn't really care how they do it, adding that he doesn't want to his highly hyped return to Minnesota to be a distraction for his team.

For their part, his teammates don't seem to mind.

"No matter how much you want to play that down, he's one of, if not the greatest player in that organization's history and they made a decision to let him go and we were fortunate enough to grab him," right tackle Zach Strief said. "I don't know that there's grudges held, but I think it would be inhuman not to have a desire to play well against your former team. ... We're excited to get to go out and play with him."

Campbell reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

By Brett Martel And Dave Campbell, The Associated Press