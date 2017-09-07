No. 10 Florida State cancels game against Louisiana-Monroe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — No. 10 Florida State cancelled its home game Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe because of impending Hurricane Irma.

The cancellation Thursday night came after Florida Gov. Rick Scott ordered all state colleges and universities closed through Monday in order to support shelter and emergency relief efforts. Officials on Wednesday initially moved the start time from 7 p.m. to noon.

The teams do not have open dates on the same week, preventing them from rescheduling the game.

Coach Jimbo Fisher said after Thursday's practice that this week has been tough for some of his players, due to the storm's anticipated path. Florida State has more than a dozen players on its roster who are from South Florida, which is expected to receive the greatest brunt of the hurricane.

Fisher added that some of the player's families have come up to the area and that the school is making sure they have somewhere to go. Fisher also said the NCAA has been helpful with granting waivers so that the university can provide assistance.

"It's a very tough thing to juggle," Fisher said. "You just communicate with them and communicate with their families. This is a football game. That's life and death and very critical. It can be disturbing, but I think our guys have handled it well."

Louisiana-Monroe had scheduled a charter flight to Tallahassee, but sports information director John Lewandowski said the school was in the process of cancelling the flight as well as hotel rooms.

The Seminoles are scheduled to face 16th-ranked Miami on Sept. 16, but if the storm causes extensive damage to South Florida or the rest of the state, that could get postponed. Both teams have an open date Oct. 7.

