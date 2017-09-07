Hodges throws 3 TD passes, Samford beats DII West Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Devlin Hodges threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns, Kelvin McKnight had 136 yards receiving and two scores, and Samford held off Division II West Alabama 49-41 on Thursday night.

Samford (2-0) had a 28-point lead midway through the third quarter, but West Alabama (1-1) scored 21 straight points to pull to 42-35 with 8:11 remaining.

Samford's Darius Harvey intercepted Harry Satterwhite's hurried pass and returned it 23 yards for a score to extend the Bulldogs' lead to 49-35. West Alabama answered to make it 49-41 with 2:08 remaining and elected to kick it into the end zone. After six Samford plays, the Tigers got the ball back at their 6 with seven seconds left but Satterwhite's heave to Donta Armstrong didn't go past midfield as time expired.

Armstrong scored on a 57-yard punt return in the first half and he had 54- and 62-yard touchdowns receptions in the third quarter. At the start of the fourth, Armstrong found Barnard McGhee on a wide-receiver pass for a 63-yard TD.