Fowler Ks with bases loaded in 9th, Cards lose to Padres 3-0

"Give up three hits that didn't get to the infield dirt," Lynn said. "That's just baseball sometimes, and I gave up one. But I would like to have that one back."

Lynn lasted through the sixth, giving up six hits and three walks, with three strikeouts on 118 pitches.

It was the second straight start the Cardinals failed to support Lynn. He pitched eight scoreless innings for the first time in three years but didn't prevail against the San Francisco Giants last week.

The Cardinals got a rare runner in scoring position when Paul DeJong doubled in the first. He didn't advance, though, and Richard induced double plays in the second and fourth innings. That gave Richard 27 groundball double plays, tying teammate Luis Perdomo for the most in the NL.

"He's just funky," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said of Richard. "Guys had trouble picking him up. He had good movement. He had that cutter working the inside part really well."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: 2B Kolten Wong (sore back) is expected to return this weekend. ... 3B Matt Carpenter (right shoulder strain) should be back in the lineup Friday.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Luke Weaver (4-1, 2.50) faces the Pirates as St. Louis kicks off a six-game homestand. Weaver is one of five rookies to have double-digit strikeout games this season. His 90 strikeouts through his first 17 career games are the most ever by a Cardinal.

Padres: RHP Jordan Lyles (0-2, 6.71) is making his second start of the season and his first on the road. He tossed a season-high 4 1/3 innings in his Padres debut last week, getting a no-decision after allowing two runs on six hits to the Dodgers.

