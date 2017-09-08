LEADING OFF: Indians, D-backs streaking; Dodgers slumping

A look at what's happening all around the major today:

___

SWEET 16?

Mike Clevinger and the Indians try to extend their franchise-record winning streak to 16 games when they begin a series against Baltimore. Clevinger (8-5, 3.50 ERA) has delivered a pair of scoreless outings during Cleveland's streak and has perhaps found his footing after an inconsistent start to his big league career. Orioles lefty Wade Miley (8-11, 4.91) will try to slow a lineup that slugged five homers Thursday night against the White Sox.

STREAKING SNAKES, TOO

The Diamondbacks can stretch their club-record winning streak to 14 games in the opener of a set against the Padres. The run includes six victories over the NL West-leading Dodgers, and Arizona even led for 97 consecutive innings — the second longest span in the majors since 1900 — before the Dodgers scored first on Wednesday night. Patrick Corbin (13-11, 3.83) has a pair of victories during this streak, and he'll seek another against San Diego's Jordan Lyles (0-2, 6.71).

DODGER BLUES

The Dodgers would match their worst skid since May 2013 with another loss to the Rockies. Los Angeles has dropped seven straight, and the latest was perhaps the most disheartening — Colorado smacked around ace Clayton Kershaw en route to a 9-1 win Thursday night. Now it's Yu Darvish's turn to try ending this slump in a matchup against German Marquez at Dodger Stadium.

TO THE MAX

Max Scherzer hasn't lost a start since June 21, and he'll go for another victory when the Nationals host the Phillies. Scherzer (13-5, 2.19) is 5-0 with a 2.37 ERA in his past 11 starts, including five effective innings versus Milwaukee last time out before exiting with a bruised calf after being struck by a line drive.