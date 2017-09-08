No. 9 Wisconsin extends helping hand to Florida Atlantic

Other notes and things to watch in the first meeting between the schools:

NOT ON PARR?: Statistically, Florida Atlantic starting quarterback Daniel Parr had a respectable outing against Navy, going 19 of 30 for 281 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. The scores went for 95 and 62 yards, respectively, though the latter touchdown came with the game well in hand in the fourth quarter.

But Kiffin said this week that he would evaluate his quarterbacks. Parr is a sophomore who made his second career start. He was listed atop the depth chart with junior Jason Driskel, who has made 13 career starts.

Parr "did do some good things. His numbers weren't bad," Kiffin said. "We were not playing against the greatest defence in football so we would have liked to have been even more productive."

TAYLOR MADE: Taylor emerged through camp as a candidate for carries after junior Taiwan Deal went down with a right leg injury. The freshman has burst into a conversation about the top of the backfield depth chart that had been dominated by Shaw and James. Chryst said he likes Taylor's tempo.

"Everything is prep," Taylor said. "You just work (on) getting that rhythm in sync, so when the game time comes it needs to be executed."

RUN IT UP: Florida Atlantic ran for just 40 yards on 24 carries last week against Navy. Kiffin would like to get more touches for his running backs, though that might not be the best plan against a defence that has held opponents to under the 100-yard rushing mark in 17 of the 28 games with Chryst as head coach.

DOWN LINEMAN: Wisconsin will be without a key defensive lineman, though, after Chikwe Obasih hurt his left leg in practice on Wednesday. Chryst wasn't sure of the severity of the injury, though he said he didn't think it would end Obasih's season. The senior who has started 31 games is part of an athletic and experienced starting front that also includes Alec James and Conor Sheehy.

NOT PICKY: Badgers QB Alex Hornibrook recovered after a choppy start against Utah State to finish 15 of 23 for career highs of 244 yards and three scores. The sophomore extended the team streak of seven games without quarterback throwing an interception.

___

More AP college football at www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

By Genaro C. Armas, The Associated Press