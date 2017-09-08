FIFA opens disciplinary case into England's Alli for gesture

ZURICH — FIFA has opened a disciplinary case against England midfielder Dele Alli over an apparently obscene gesture during a World Cup qualifier against Slovakia.

Alli appeared to make the gesture toward French referee Clement Turpin after not being awarded a free kick for being blocked off by a defender near the end of Monday's game.

Alli and England manager Gareth Southgate said it was not aimed at the referee but England defender Kyle Walker.

But FIFA says the incident warrants disciplinary proceedings being opened.