MLB declines Montreal's offer to host games

Montreal has renewed its offer to Major League Baseball to help out in the wake of hurricane Irma, but was politely refused.

A person with knowledge of the city's offer told The Canadian Press late Thursday that the City of Montreal made an offer to host the upcoming three-game series between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.

Scheduled to be held in Tampa Bay between Sept. 11 and 14, it might end up being played in neutral territory.

Irma is expected to hit Florida on Saturday and despite some fluctuations in strength, it will likely stay a Category 4 hurricane.