Steele, No. 13 Auburn looking to knock off No. 3 Clemson

Some other things to watch for when Auburn faces Clemson:

NEW AUBURN QB: Auburn has a new starting quarterback, too, in Baylor transfer Jarrett Stidham . Stidham passed for two TDs and ran for another in the Tigers' win. He completed 14 of 24 passes for 185. Stidham understands the challenge this week and that he must take a step forward. "I was thrilled to be back out there," he said. "I've got to get a lot better personally and as an offence collectively."

IRMA WATCH: Any projections for Hurricane Irma in the state of South Carolina are for early next week. Clemson said in a statement it was monitoring the situation and work with authorities if any action was required. Two years ago, Clemson defatted Notre Dame 24-22 in the face of a historic rainstorm that led to catastrophic flooding throughout much of the state.

NO TOE WORRIES: Clemson's massive defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence showed no ill effects from off-season toe surgery, playing a unit high 23 snaps in last Saturday's win. Lawrence, 6-foot-4 and 340 pounds, said the toe has not given him much problems and he expects to play all game against Auburn.

STREAKY SERIES: Clemson has won the past three from Auburn, including a 19-13 victory there to start last season where Auburn was throwing into the end zone for a potential winning score last week. Before Clemson's recent run, Auburn has won 14 in a row stretching from 1951 to 2010.

JOHNSON'S STATUS: Auburn tailback Kerryon Johnson suffered an apparent leg injury against Georgia Southern and did not practice this past Sunday. Tigers coach Gus Malzahn was "hopeful" that Johnson would be able to play against Clemson. Kamryn Pettway returns for Auburn after serving a one-game suspension during the win over Georgia Southern.

Move college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org/ and www.Twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Pete Iacobelli, The Associated Press