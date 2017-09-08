Parsons of Brazil elected president of Paralympic movement

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — The International Paralympic Committee has elected Andrew Parsons as president.

The Brazilian replaces Philip Craven, who led the IPC for 16 years.

Parsons gained enough support in the first round of voting to beat Canadian Patrick Jarvis and two other candidates.

Parsons secured 84 of the 162 votes to step up from the vice-presidency.

Jarvis, from Morrin, Alta., finished last with 12 votes.

By The Associated Press