Rutgers riding 10-game skid, faces Eastern Michigan

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers took a major step in its rebuilding under Chris Ash when it showed it could be competitive against a nationally ranked team last week.

With 10 straight losses in a row over the last two seasons, the Scarlet Knights need to take the next step.

They have to start winning, and they'll get that chance Saturday when they play host to Eastern Michigan (1-0) of the Mid-America Conference at High Point Solutions Stadium.

Rutgers surprised a lot of people with a tough performance in a 30-14 loss to then-No. 8 Washington in the season opener at home last week. The Huskies, who returned a lot of players from a team that won the Pac-12 and made the college football playoffs, went to the locker with a 10-7 lead after the Scarlet Knights missed a field goal just before halftime.

"I feel like we have a chip on our shoulder," said Rutgers quarterback Kyle Bolin. "It's been a long time since this program has gotten a win, and the fact that we were so competitive with such a great program last week just puts even a bigger chip on our shoulder. Eastern Michigan is a great team and I'm sure that we'll see their best, but in terms of Rutgers football, I feel like we have a lot to prove as well, so we're preparing this week like it's our Super Bowl."

Eastern Michigan is coming off a 24-7 win over Charlotte, the fewest points the Eagles have given up in an opener since 2008.

Eagles coach Chris Creighton was impressed watching the videotape of the Scarlet Knights against Washington.

"It was frightening how fast and physical they were in all three phases of the game," said Creighton, who picked up his 150th career win last week. "(They're) definitely trying to put a stake in the ground and create an identity and prove a point."

Here are some things to watch in the second meeting between the schools:

TRANSFER INFLUENCE: