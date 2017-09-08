Russian high jump star hits out at slow pace of reforms

MOSCOW — Russia's only reigning athletics world champion says the country isn't moving fast enough with reforms that could see its doping ban lifted.

High jumper Maria Lasitskene accuses Russian officials of dragging their feet, saying "unfortunately there hasn't been any visible progress in two years" toward reinstatement, in comments to Russian news agencies.

Russia has been barred from international track and field since November 2015, when a World Anti-Doping Agency investigation alleged widespread drug use and official coverups.

A few dozen Russians, including Lasitskene, have been allowed to compete as neutrals after applying to the IAAF with details of their drug-testing history.