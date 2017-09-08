Saints' Payton: new long-snapper needs heart surgery

METAIRIE, La. — Saints coach Sean Payton says long snapper Jon Dorenbos has a "serious" heart condition that will require surgery.

Payton, who spoke about Dorenbos on a media conference call Friday morning, says Saints physician John Amoss discovered he long-snapper's aortic aneurysm during a physical examination and "basically saved his life."

Dorenbos, who was entering his 15th NFL season, was acquired in a trade with Philadelphia before the New Orleans' final preseason game.

New Orleans is now placing Dorenbos on its non-football injury list and looking to bring in another long snapper before Monday night's regular season opener at Minnesota.