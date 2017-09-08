NFL bans former Giants kicker Josh Brown for 6 games

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The NFL suspended former New York Giants kicker and current free agent Josh Brown for six games Friday. The decision to extend the ban follows a league review of Brown's repeated abuse of his former wife while they were married.

The suspension is the second handed to Brown for abusing former wife Molly.

Brown served a one-game suspension at the start of last season. He was eventually released by the Giants in late October after authorities in Washington state released a report on their investigation into his arrest in 2015. Details in the report angered many because Brown received a suspension of only one game.

Brown's suspension starts this weekend and he is not appealing the new ban because the 38-year-old kicker hopes to play again in the league. The league has been taking a second look at the accusations since the police report was made public.