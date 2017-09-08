Nadal-del Potro, Carreno Busta-Anderson in US Open semis

NEW YORK — Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro will meet in one U.S. Open men's semifinal. Pablo Carreno Busta and Kevin Anderson will play in the other.

The matches Friday offer quite a contrast in experience and name recognition.

Neither Carreno Busta nor Anderson has played in a semifinal at any Grand Slam tournament.

The other semifinal features a pair of past champions at Flushing Meadows. Nadal won the tournament in 2010 and 2013 for two of his 15 Grand Slam titles. Del Potro was the U.S. Open champion in 2009, when he beat Nadal in the semifinals and Roger Federer in the final.