Utah-BYU rivalry still burning hot despite Utes win streak

Utah safety Chase Hansen quickly clarified himself while using a little brother-big brother analogy to avoid any disrespect.

But Sitake and Whittingham acknowledged this is not just another game on the schedule. Bragging rights for a rivalry that began in 1896 remain on the line.

"Like coach Whitt said, 'We don't lose to those people down South,'" Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley said.

Other things to watch when BYU hosts Utah:

UGLY O: Sitake said there will be changes after the Cougars offence sputtered through the first two weeks. BYU was held to negative-5 yards rushing and 102 passing yards last week and never crossed midfield. BYU's Mangum has completed 54.9 per cent of his passes and the team has just 19 first downs in two games.

CARRINGTON CARRYING: Carrington made his Utah debut last week with 10 catches, 127 yards and a touchdown. The receptions were the most by a Utah receiver in a single game in the last two seasons and the yardage eclipsed any individual single-game output from 2016. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound receiver will be a major factor in Utah's new spread offence throughout the season. BYU starting cornerbacks Dayan Ghanwoloku and Troy Warner will be tested.

TRENCH WARFARE: The Utah offensive line was not at its best in the Utes' season-opening win as it continues to gel after replacing four starters. It will be challenged by a BYU defensive line led by Sione Takitaki. The junior defensive end leads the team in sacks (2.0) and tackles for loss (4.0) and is tied for No. 2 with 12 tackles.

GAY FOR 3: Utah senior Matt Gay won the placekicking job in Week 1 after going three for three on field goals. Utah coaches hadn't decided on a kicker after fall camp and gave freshman Chayden Johnston the first opportunity and he missed from 45 yards out. Gay came in and connected from 49, 33 and 32 yards to earn the starting job.

MIXED BAG: Huntley is making his second career start after totalling 297 yards of total offence and three touchdowns. ... BYU starting safety Micah Hannemann will miss the first half after being flagged for targeting last week. ... Utah was flagged 11 times for 135 yards in the season opener.

By Kareem Copeland, The Associated Press