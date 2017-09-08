High-flying Kansas offence gets Central Michigan in Week 2

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Everything that Kansas coach David Beaty envisioned when he landed junior college transfer Peyton Bender and plucked offensive co-ordinator Doug Meacham from TCU manifested itself in the first quarter of the Jayhawks' season-opening rout of Southeast Missouri State.

There was the 77-yard touchdown pass to Steven Sims Jr. that set the tone in the opening minutes, then the short touchdown pass to Chase Harrell that proved the first score was no fluke.

Bender proceeded to throw two more touchdown passes, and finished with 364 yards through the air, in the kind of performance not seen at Kansas since Todd Reesing was running the show.

"Coach Meacham did a great job with the game plan, getting everybody involved. I just went through my reads, and went through my progressions," said Bender, who won a tight race with Carter Stanley for the starting job in fall camp. "You know, that's how the offence is supposed to work."

It just hasn't worked that way in quite a while.

The Jayhawks, who hope to duplicate the effort against Central Michigan on Saturday, have struggled the past couple years to fully implement Beaty's "Air Raid" offence. But with Meacham barking at guys on the sideline, the Jayhawks finally showed some offensive explosiveness in a 38-16 victory.

"I mean, worth every penny," Beaty said of his new assistant. "The guy's really good. He's really good. I was talking to some people about that, just watching his poise on game day and how he manages."

Bender and Meacham could have their work cut out for them this Saturday. The Chippewas picked off six passes — and needed every one of them — in a season-opening, triple-overtime victory over Rhode Island. Justin Cox and Amari Coleman each had two of them.

"All around I thought our defensive played amazing, they did really well with (the offence) not getting into the in end zone as many times as we wanted to," Central Michigan quarterback Shane Morris said. "They did a great job. Six picks. Unbelievable. I've never been part of a game like that."

As the Jayhawks and Chippewas meet Saturday, here are some things to watch: