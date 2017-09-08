Froome keeps his lead entering decisive Spanish Vuelta stage

GIJON, Spain — Chris Froome kept his comfortable lead over Italian Vincenzo Nibali ahead of Saturday's decisive Spanish Vuelta stage up the challenging l'Angliru summit.

Froome avoided trouble in Friday's 150-kilometre (93-mile) ride from Caso to Gijon, staying 1 minute, 37 seconds ahead of Nibali in the overall standings.

Wilco Kelderman of the Netherlands remained third, more than two minutes behind Froome.

Thomas De Gendt of Belgium won the stage at the final sprint, crossing the line ahead of Jarlinson Pantano of Colombia and Ivan Garcia Cortina of Spain.