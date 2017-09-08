Mike Riley comes home to familiar stadium but new Ducks

Other things to watch when Oregon hosts Nebraska on Saturday:

ANOTHER CONNECTION: Taggart is a former quarterback who started all four years at Western Kentucky. Before that, he played at Manatee High School in Bradenton, Florida, where he followed quarterback Tommie Frazier — who went on to lead the Huskers to consecutive national championships and undefeated seasons in 1994 and 1995.

As a sophomore, Taggart was Frazier's backup.

"If there's anything that helped me it was learning how competitive he was and then how he didn't want anyone to beat him, he didn't want anyone to take his job, he didn't want any of that," Taggart said. "That's the way you have to be. I think that's why he was a great player, he took pride in it every single day."

Taggart made his debut as a head coach with Western Kentucky against Nebraska in 2010, losing 49-10 to the Huskers in Lincoln.

HISTORY: The Huskers won last year's meeting in Lincoln, 35-32. It was the fifth straight Nebraska victory in the series between the two teams. The game Saturday will be the first time in the past six meetings that neither team is nationally ranked.

Saturday will also mark Nebraska's first appearance at Autzen and first visit to Oregon since a 28-13 victory over the Ducks in 1952 at what is now Providence Park in Portland.

SMOKY SKIES: There are so many large wildfires burning in Oregon that there was some concern about the air quality for Saturday's game. The smoky skies made conditions hazardous in Eugene for most of the week, forcing the Ducks to travel to the coast for practice on Tuesday.

But showers that moved over the region late Thursday did the trick, and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency said air quality was categorized as "good " by Friday morning.

ABOUT THE UNIFORMS: The Ducks will be wearing special new uniforms when they host Nebraska. Nike teamed up with OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital for the clean white "Stomp Out Cancer" uniforms. Three young cancer survivors, Joe MacDonald, Sophia Malinoski and Ethan Frank, served as the design team.

Because Oregon is wearing white, Nebraska will wear its home uniforms in Eugene. The last time the Huskers wore their red jerseys in a true road game was the 1976 opener. They were in their home uniforms for the 6-6 tie at LSU because the Tigers wear white jerseys at home.

QUOTABLE: Taggart was asked how the offence can improve after scoring 77 points in the opener — which put Oregon atop the nation in scoring after the first week. "They've got to score at least 78," he joked.

