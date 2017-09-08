McGrady, Lobo, Self and McGraw headline Hall of Fame class

Other inductees were vocal about other issues Friday night.

Jackson talked about being born in a box car in Missouri and rising to become a player and later a successful business executive and owner of the Globetrotters. His was the most political speech of the night, calling for unity in a divided nation, saying he does not believe the country can endure if it does not cast indifference, hatred and bigotry aside.

"If basketball can be a showcase for non-discrimination, for integration, for performance-based emotions, why can't we do that over in every part of our society?" he asked.

Lobo and McGraw celebrated the growth of women's basketball. McGraw became just the sixth women's coach to be enshrined.

"I'm grateful for Title IX and the opportunities that it's given to women like me, who dreamed of a future where we could do the same job as a man, where playing a game could lead to a 40-year career," she said.

Lobo told a story about when her oldest daughter, Siobhan, was 5 years old and saw her father watching a UConn men's game. She said to him, "I didn't know boys play basketball too."

Self, 54, told The Associated Press he feels a little uncomfortable being enshrined in the middle of his career, which includes nine 30-win seasons and an NCAA championship in 2008

"I hope it doesn't mean that I'm on my last leg yet," he said. "I think this will be motivation to try and validate it, always. I'll work harder now that ever to validate being thought of with these other fraternity members."

Self spent part of his speech listing the Kansas basketball coaching greats in the Hall of Fame.

"James Naismith, Phog Allen, Larry Brown, Roy Williams and me; what is wrong with that picture?" he joked.

Jernstedt, credited with overseeing the growth of the Division I men's tournament and the creation of the women's tournament, acknowledged to reporters that his class doesn't include a superstar name like Michael Jordan or Shaquille O'Neal, but said he is impressed with what this class has meant to the sport.

"I didn't know three of four of these people very well at all before, but the contributions they've made are so impressive," he said. "Hopefully now, more people will understand that and reach out and learn more about them."

By Pat Eaton-Robb, The Associated Press