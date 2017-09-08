Saints' Brees unfazed by personnel changes in passing game

Thomas, who had 1,137 yards and nine TDs as a rookie, has only looked better in camp, and the Vikings expect him to be a difficult cover.

"Him and Drew have great, great communication. It's awesome," Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes said, complimenting the way Brees and Thomas connect on back-shoulder throws. "Drew Brees is going to make tough throws for us to get to, and Michael Thomas, he's good at adjusting to the ball."

Two players who could see more action are fourth-year pro Brandon Coleman and second-year player Tommylee Lewis. At 6-foot-6, Coleman gives Brees a big target, while the 5-7 Lewis is a speedier, more agile option.

"Brandon Coleman has been in it and seen quite a bit of action and then of course Tommylee is going into his second year hadn't had quite the exposure or the amount of snaps, but both of those guys are going to play and play a lot," Payton predicted. "They are different in their skill sets and we've got to have the right role in place for them to have success."

Coleman, a former undrafted free agent out of Rutgers in 2014, has said this summer that he figures he's running short on chances to prove he belongs long-term.

"Obviously, I'm growing and that's a part of it," Coleman said. "They kept me here because they see potential in me, so it's time."

In designing offensive schemes, Payton has been recognized for his ability to find matchups maximizing the strengths of whichever players are available to him.

This week, there could be more passes for running backs Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara or even Adrian Peterson. New Orleans also comes into the game with three healthy veteran tight ends in Fleener, Josh Hill and Michael Hoomanawanui.

Hill wasn't about to divulge whether Payton might emphasize the Saints' full complement of tight ends in this week's passing game plan, but didn't rule out it.

"That's one of his strong points is he moves guys in position to be successful. He's obviously one of the best at doing so," Hill said of Payton. "He'll do his thing with the game plan and we'll make the plays when they come to us. You can expect anything with this offence."

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Brett Martel, The Associated Press