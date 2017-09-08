Mbappe scores as PSG thrashes Metz 5-1 in French league

PARIS — Kylian Mbappe scored on his debut with Paris Saint-Germain as the French league leaders extended their perfect start to the season to five matches with a 5-1 thrashing of last-place Metz on Friday.

The star-studded and richly assembled team warmed up perfectly for its midweek Champions League clash with Celtic with an avalanche of goals against a valiant home team that cracked after left back Benoit Assou-Ekotto was sent off in the 56th minute.

The sides were tied at 1-1 when the former Tottenham defender received a red card for a tackle from behind on Mbappe.

Mbappe, who joined form Monaco in a loan deal that will cost PSG $180 million ($216 million) when it becomes permanent next year, made it 2-1 three minutes later with a low shot from the edge of the box.

The 18-year-old striker started the game in a PSG attack also featuring Edinson Cavani and Brazil star Neymar, who joined this summer from Barcelona for a world record 222 million euros ($262 million). Mbappe was in the thick of the action, combined well with his new attacking partners and touched a lot of balls. He also inadvertently delivered an assist for the Uruguay striker in the 75th minute after Metz defenders failed to clear a cross.

"I always wanted to play with great players, and today I have the opportunity to play with the best in France, and maybe in Europe," Mbappe said. "I'm trying to learn from their moves, from their professionalism."

Cavani, the league's top scorer last season, had put PSG ahead in the 31st minute after taking advantage of a fine through ball delivered by Neymar, and now has seven goals in five games. Neymar, with a fine shot in the bottom right corner, and Lucas Moura scored PSG's other goals.

Before the goals outburst, Emmanuel Riviere had kept the suspense alive with a beautiful equalizer for Metz in the 37th minute. Mathieu Dossevi ignited the move on the right side, passed through three PSG players and found Riviere, who slotted home with a close-range header.

PSG moved three points ahead of defending champion Monaco, which plays at Riviera rival Nice on Saturday.

