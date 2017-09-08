Steelers' Antonio Brown is ready to dance ... and win

Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown is ready to bust a move.

The Pro Bowl wide receiver has drawn the ire of NFL officials in recent years for his over-the-top touchdown celebrations. The NFL decided in the off-season to loosen the rules, leaving the free-wheeling Brown to put on a show whenever he reaches the end zone this season.

Brown says his dance plans are under wraps for now. The Steelers open the season in Cleveland this weekend. Brown says winning is more important than his pursuit of personal goals.

Brown is coming off the most productive four-year stretch by a receiver in league history but has yet to win a Super Bowl. Brown says that's his main goal heading into the second half of his career.