Doctson ready to prove his worth to Redskins after injuries

ASHBURN, Va. — Josh Doctson has heard the question for more than a year, everyone wanting to know when the Washington Redskins' 2016 first-round draft pick would be able to contribute.

Well, it's time to find out what Washington has.

Sore Achilles tendons ruined Doctson's rookie season and a hamstring injury limited him during training camp this summer. But after a full week of practice, the second-year wide receiver said he will play in the season opener when the Redskins host the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I'm just trying to maintain so I can be ready for Sunday," said a soft-spoken Doctson, who avoided reporters for weeks when he was injured and only relented Wednesday for a brief interview.

Last year's health woes took a mental toll on the former TCU star as he appeared in just two games and practiced rarely. Doctson visited one specialist after another, never got an answer about what caused persistent soreness in his Achilles tendons and was placed on injured reserve Oct. 21 as only months of rest seemed to have a positive effect.

Now Washington is about to find out just what they have in Doctson.

At 6-foot-2, 206 pounds, he showed flashes of brilliance during off-season workouts and training camp practices, drawing praise from teammates for his route running, his strong hands and 40-inch vertical leap that lets him beat defenders even when covered well.

"We just need him out there for him to be able to show what he can do and really make a difference for our team and for our offence," Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins said. "I'm excited for that — just like I'm sure the fan base is — to see what he's got in the tank."

Save for a 57-yard catch against Dallas in Week 2 last season, Doctson hasn't proven anything yet. And Washington doesn't have the luxury of giving him a learning curve in 2017 after veteran receivers DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon left via free agency.

It was the first time in NFL history a team has lost two 1,000-yard receivers in the same off-season and puts immediate pressure on Doctson to stay healthy and produce. Asked about the Redskins' receivers, Philadelphia safety Malcolm Jenkins mentioned free agent acquisition Terrelle Pryor, tight end Jordan Reed and slot receiver Jamison Crowder.